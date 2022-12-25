UrduPoint.com

PBM's Projects For Social Protection, Poor Empowerment In Full Swing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2022 | 01:20 PM

PBM's projects for social protection, poor empowerment in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has launched a number of projects across the country for social protection aimed to improve the lifestyle and livelihood opportunities for the poor and marginalized segment of society.

Talking to APP, an official of Bait-ul-Mal said that almost 163 Women Empowerment Centers (WECs) were established in the country with the objective to make widows and orphan girls self-reliant and provide them financial security to change their living standards.

The PBM was imparting training through these centers to enhance the skills and efficiency of the beneficiaries.

He said the PBM had taken initiatives and established some 159 Schools for Rehabilitation of Child Labor (SRCLs) all over the country to pull out the children from being unskilled labour and educate them for future challenges.

In these schools, the children involved in Child Labor were being enrolled and given free education, books and other study material up to the Primary level, he added.

He said the PBM through Individual Financial Assistance (Medical) had been providing hearing aids, artificial limbs, education, and general and also sewing machines to those workers earning Rs30,000 a month.

An official informed that PBM had set up 51 Orphanages under the title Sweet Homes throughout the country intended to develop a modern approach towards the welfare of orphans and provide quality education to the beneficiaries.

He said other projects including PBM's Old and Shelter Homes for the provision of shelter, food, clothing and other facilities to the poor and marginalized segment of society were also functioning.

\778

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan AIDS Poor Education Women All From Labour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th December 2022

4 hours ago
 WPC organizes "Capacity Building Workshop of Women ..

WPC organizes "Capacity Building Workshop of Women"

13 hours ago
 Deadly winter blizzard leaves US in pre-Christmas ..

Deadly winter blizzard leaves US in pre-Christmas deep freeze

13 hours ago
 Collapse at Gold Mine in China Leaves at Least 18 ..

Collapse at Gold Mine in China Leaves at Least 18 People Trapped Underground - R ..

13 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Day to be celebrated countrywide on D ..

Quaid-e-Azam Day to be celebrated countrywide on Dec 25 with full zeal

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.