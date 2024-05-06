Open Menu

PBM's WEC Nurturing Self-sufficiency Among Destitute Women

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2024 | 05:30 PM

PBM's WEC nurturing self-sufficiency among destitute women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The 162 Women Empowerment Centers (WECs) established by Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) across the country are playing a pivotal role in imparting skill development training to destitute women, enabling them to become self-sufficient.

According to official sources, Women Empowerment Centers have been established nationwide at the district level, including Azad Kashmir and the Northern Areas, since 1995.

The WECs are currently offering complimentary vocational training to widows, orphans, and economically disadvantaged girls. The training encompasses contemporary professional skills such as dress designing, embroidery, basic and advanced computer courses, beautician training, tie-dye techniques, and fabric painting.

Trainees at these centers receive a stipend of Rs.

50 per day based on attendance. Women and girls from low-income backgrounds are trained in two shifts of 60 trainees bi-annually. Out of 162 Women Empowerment Centers, 128 have diversified their offerings to include market-oriented trades such as IT training, beautician courses, and cooking classes (47 in Punjab, 31 in Sindh, 23 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa + FATA, 15 in Balochistan, 2 in Gilgit Baltistan, and 10 in ICT/AJK). Additionally, these centers also provide local skills training based on the area's requirements.

In response to a query, he mentioned that at present, 12,377 deserving women are engaged in skill development training across 162 Women Empowerment Centers (WEC), with a cumulative total of 277,238 women having successfully completed the program thus far.

\395

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women From

Recent Stories

PPP’s Nayyar Bukhari calsl for NAB investigation ..

PPP’s Nayyar Bukhari calsl for NAB investigation into wheat import scandal

22 minutes ago
 CJP Isa expresses dissatisfaction over inquiry rep ..

CJP Isa expresses dissatisfaction over inquiry report in Faizabad sit-in case

51 minutes ago
 Interior Ministry ordered to execute process for h ..

Interior Ministry ordered to execute process for house arrest of Chaudhary Parve ..

58 minutes ago
 Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today

Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today

2 hours ago
 SC suspends PHC ruling against allocation of SIC r ..

SC suspends PHC ruling against allocation of SIC reserved seats

2 hours ago
 ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

2 hours ago
OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for ear ..

OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for early resolution of J&K dispute

3 hours ago
 Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to presen ..

Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to present and preserve the country’s ..

3 hours ago
 Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high prior ..

Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high priority economic opportunity: Ibra ..

6 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this ..

Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this month

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan