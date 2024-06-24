PBS Fleet Of 6 Buses Comes To Nawabshah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2024 | 11:26 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Six new buses of People's bus service delivered to Shaheed Benazirabad district on Monday. Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon and Pakistan People's Party district president Ali Akbar Jamali received the buses buses.
DC Shahryar said that the start of public transport in district is a gift of the provincial government of the People's Party to the public.
He added that the route will be determined keeping in mind the convenience of the people. On this occasion, District President Ali Akbar Jamali told the media that it is the vision of PPP to provide quality travel facilities to the people. He said there is a need for more buses. Local leaders and district officers of the People's Party were also present.
APP/rzq/mwq
