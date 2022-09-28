UrduPoint.com

PBS Gulshan-e-Hadeed Route Extended To Tower

Published September 28, 2022

PBS Gulshan-e-Hadeed route extended to Tower

Mass Transit Authority, on Wednesday, decided to extend Gulshan-e-Hadeed route of People's Bus Service (PBS) to Tower via Shara-e-Faisal while number of busses for Khokhrapar-Tower route was also increased

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Mass Transit Authority, on Wednesday, decided to extend Gulshan-e-Hadeed route of People's Bus Service (PBS) to Tower via Shara-e-Faisal while number of busses for Khokhrapar-Tower route was also increased.

The decisions were taken in a meeting of the authority chaired by Sindh minister for information and transport Sharjeel Inam Memon.

Earlier the route from Gulshan-e-Hadeed was running up to Malir Cant area of the metropolis.

Sharjeel Memon said that the People's Bus Service will run from Gulshan-e-Hadeed to Tower from Monday on the demand of the people of Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

He said that the number of buses would be increased to 30 on the Khokhrapar-Tower route from Thursday as demand of people's bus service was increasing.

He also stressed on further improving the service and discouraging overloading and said that a number of complaints were received in the regard.

The minister instructed the Sindh Mass Transit Authority to form a monitoring team that would prepare a report on timely departure of buses, overloading and other matters on a daily basis.

The meeting also reviewed the operations of the People's Bus Service in Larkana. The provincial minister directed the MD Mass Transit Authority to contact the Larkana district administration on a daily basis to resolve the problems.

He also instructed to work on new routes of People's Bus Service in Karachi.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Abdul Halim Sheikh, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Captain R Altaf Hussain Saryo, Project Director People's Bus Service Sohaib Shafiq, and other officials.

