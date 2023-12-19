PBS holds dialogue workshop on Data Users and Data Producers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) in collaboration with UNFPA Pakistan, hosted a dialogue workshop between data users and data producers at a local hotel here Tuesday.

The workshop was attended by stakeholders and development partners from KP i.e. public organizations, Provincial Bureau of Statistics, researchers, data users and representatives from international organizations and others. The participation of all stakeholders helped in gathering diverse perspectives, identifying needs and addressing any existing gaps in the data dissemination process.

Chief Statistician, Dr Naeem uz Zafar (SI), Member SS/RM, Muhammad Sarwar Gondal (SI), Member C and S, Ayazuddin, senior officers from PBS, Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar and representative from UNFPA were also present at the occasion.

The keynote speeches and events included welcoming remarks by Ms. Rabia Awan, DDG, brief on PBS vision on data dissemination by Dr. Naeem uz Zafar (SI), Chief Statistician, PBS, presentation on data dissemination by Member (SS/RM). Group discussion on thematic areas and solution of issues defined in group discussion session, comments of UNFPA representatives and concluding remarks.

Dr. Naeem uz Zafar, (SI), Chief Statistician, set the context by presenting history and functions of PBS focusing on the First ever Digital Census, shared his thoughts on engagement of data users and producers for Data Dissemination Policy and threw light on importance of their input on how to make data more useful.

Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, Member SSRM, apprised the forum that it was essential to perceive, use and utilize data appropriately for evidence based decision-making.

PBS has the capacity to not only deliver its product and services as per demands at Federal level but can also play a vital role in upgrading capacities of provincial bureaus, he said. He also presented current modes of data dissemination and he anticipated that with the collaboration of stakeholder data dissemination systems can improve.

The participants were divided into five main groups for discussions on thematic areas. The thematic areas discussed in the group discussion session were emerging user needs and data requirements, challenges in data dissemination and accessibility, strategies of web-based data dissemination, partnership for data dissemination and mechanism for systematic feedback on data dissemination.

The speakers said that the division of participants into groups to deliberate and formulate recommendations on various thematic areas proved an excellent approach. This ensures a comprehensive analysis of emerging user needs, challenges in dissemination, and strategies for dissemination, partnerships, and feedback mechanisms, leading to well-rounded recommendations.

They said strengthening the statistical process and fostering trust between producers and users are pivotal for ensuring the reliability and accessibility of information. A well-crafted national data dissemination policy will undoubtedly contribute to evidence-based decision-making and effective policy planning, ultimately leading to the prosperity of the nation, they expressed.