PBS Launches Agricultural Census 2024 Development Program
Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 06:48 PM
The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) officially launched the Agricultural Census 2024 Targeted Development Program at an inaugural ceremony held at Abbottabad
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) officially launched the Agricultural Census 2024 Targeted Development Program at an inaugural ceremony held at Abbottabad.
The event was inaugurated by Additional Assistant Commissioner, Sana Fatima, and aims to collect comprehensive data on the agriculture sector across the country.
The program, supervised by District Coordinator Raqib Aziz, focuses on gathering detailed information on various aspects of agriculture, including crops, financial matters, weather conditions, and agricultural machinery.
The data collected will play a crucial role in guiding development efforts, future planning, and shaping agricultural policies.
During the ceremony, participants were briefed on modern statistical methods, software tools, and efficient data collection techniques. The PBS reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the accuracy and integration of agricultural data to support national development goals
Recent Stories
CCP approves 50% acquisition of Total Parco by Gunvor Group
PTI leaders should come out with their families instead of using other people's ..
5 illegal arm holders arrested, More than 04 kg drugs recovered
Senior Member BoR KP visits Abbottabad Divisional Headquarters
DC chairs meeting, reviewed development schemes
KMU holds antimicrobial resistance awareness week-2024
UAF students go to fields for wheat campaign in Punjab
Current Account records a surplus of $349 million in Oct 24: SBP
FDA prepares 2,367 smart cards of residential, commercial properties
Death anniversary of Pervaiz Malik being observed
Schools to reopen across Punjab except Lahore, Multan from Tuesday
Profiteers fined in Faisalabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI leaders should come out with their families instead of using other people's children: Azma Bokha ..4 minutes ago
-
5 illegal arm holders arrested, More than 04 kg drugs recovered4 minutes ago
-
Senior Member BoR KP visits Abbottabad Divisional Headquarters4 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting, reviewed development schemes4 minutes ago
-
FDA prepares 2,367 smart cards of residential, commercial properties4 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Pervaiz Malik being observed4 minutes ago
-
Profiteers fined in Faisalabad4 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi, Boxer Waseem discuss international championship hosting4 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank reviews security arrangements at NADRA office4 minutes ago
-
SIU arrests two peddlers, recovers drugs4 minutes ago
-
Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry pays tribute to late Senator Ilyas Bilour16 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal entry of vehicles underway16 minutes ago