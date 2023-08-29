Open Menu

PBS Provides Census-related Requisite Information To ECP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2023 | 04:50 PM

PBS provides census-related requisite information to ECP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has provided all requisite information related to the 7th Population and Housing Census to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

"The information includes gazette notification of Census Charges, Circles and Blocks, colour prints of Digitized maps of 1,85,514 Blocks, Circles and Charges (excluding Sindh) and Census Block wise data etc.," the PBS said in a news release on Tuesday.

However, it said the colour prints of Digitized maps of Sindh would be handed over by August 30.

The PBS said the census results were unanimously approved by the Council of Common Interests (CCI) in its 50th meeting held under the chairmanship of the then Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on August 5, 2023.

It said that the census data was important for the delimitation of boundaries for the conduct of general elections in the country.

Accordingly, the PBS was assigned the task of providing important information to the ECP which has been completed and the requisite information and the block-wise census data have been handed over successfully to the ECP.

The required information and data were handed over to the ECP in a meeting held on August 28 at the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, chaired by Chief Census Commissioner Dr Naeem uz Zafar.

The meeting was attended by senior management from both organizations.

