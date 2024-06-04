Open Menu

PBS Regional Office Organizes Training For 7th Agriculture Census In Abbottabad

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2024 | 02:10 PM

PBS regional office organizes training for 7th Agriculture Census in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Hazara region in collaboration with district administration Abbottabad on Tuesday organized a training session for the upcoming 7th Agriculture Census.

The PBS is set to conduct this census in 2024, which will digitally record data on agricultural lands, crops, livestock, and agricultural machinery.

The district administration of Abbottabad, the Agricultural Crop Reporting Service, the Provincial Bureau of Statistics and other government agencies are collaborating on this initiative. The agricultural census aims to collect data to optimize the use of resources in Pakistan's agriculture sector through a coordinated digital effort.

The collected information will be used for evidence-based policy-making, making effective management of human and financial resources essential. The census will be officially conducted from August to October 2024.

The training session included officials from the district administration, the Department of education, the Department of Agriculture, Livestock, and the Bureau of Statistics.

Participants were briefed by PBS on the goals and objectives of the Agriculture Census, and detailed explanations were provided regarding the duties and responsibilities of animators, supervisors, and other field staff involved in data collection.

Across the country, there are 45,414 mouzas (administrative units), of which 2,057 have been selected for the agricultural census. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, out of 9,200 mouzas, 186 have been included in the census.

In the Abbottabad district, 40 out of 370 mouzas combining rural and urban areas have been selected. District Census Coordinator Raqib Aziz has been appointed by PBS for technical guidance, facilitation, and operational arrangements.

Additionally, 157 training centers equipped with multimedia, internet, sound systems, laptops, and printers have been shortlisted. To ensure the quality and standardization of agricultural census concepts, training will be provided using ICT materials, including videos and audio, delivered by expert trainers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Abbottabad Agriculture August October From Government

Recent Stories

realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium V ..

Realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium Vegan Leather Back Smartphone, ..

19 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Constable suspended over bribe

Constable suspended over bribe

14 hours ago
 Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, pr ..

Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association

14 hours ago
PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated O ..

PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..

15 hours ago
 Idat case transferred to another court

Idat case transferred to another court

15 hours ago
 PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vanda ..

PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases

15 hours ago
 Youth drowns in swimming pool

Youth drowns in swimming pool

15 hours ago
 Govt to make no compromise on national security : ..

Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel

15 hours ago
 Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, ..

Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, traffic issues

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan