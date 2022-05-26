PBS to hold 'Digital Census 2022' workshop tomorrow

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has organized a workshop entitled '7th Population and Housing Census 2022' --the first ever Digital Census of Pakistan in Quetta on Friday, a press release issued by the Press Information Department said here.

It said that PBS will hold a day-long workshop on the role of media in sensitization of the first ever digital 7th Population and Housing Census 2022 at a local hotel on Friday (tomorrow).

Representatives from all the leading media houses will participate in the awareness session being held under the aegis of Planning Development and Special Initiatives Pakistan Bureau of Statics, it added.