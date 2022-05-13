PBS to train 3,976 master trainers in 37 divisions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) would train over 3,976 master trainers in 37 divisions at 114 venues across the country to further train the field staff for conducting the first ever digital population and house census.

These master trainers would further impart training to over 110,000 enumerators, which would be required to conduct operations for 7th population and house census in the country in order to ensure expeditious, transparent and credible results, said an official.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said that 130 master trainers would be trained in 9 divisions of Punjab, 62 in 6 divisions of Sindh, 37 in 07 divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 20 in 08 divisions of Balochistan, 01 in Islamabad Capital Territory and 07 master trainers would be trained at 03 divisions of Gilgit Baltistan.

He further informed that nomination and appointment of field staff including enumerators and supervisors from provincial governments was in progress and about 99.

5% of the task was completed, whereas a firm was also hired for preparation of audio, video material and conduct training of master trainers at head quarters as per the international standards.

"Meanwhile, the national census coordination center was established in PBS, besides coordinating with armed forces, while the security plan has also been finalized," said the official adding that maps and other allied information were provided to relevant quarters for their arrangements and space for them was also allocated in the bureau head quarters.

Besides, procurement of hardware and allied accessories for establishment of census supports centers and regional field offices were completed, whereas acquisition of high-resolution imaginary for conducting digital census from SUPARCO has been completed and procurement of maps will be accomplished by the end of current financial year.