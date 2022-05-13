UrduPoint.com

PBS To Train 3,976 Master Trainers In 37 Divisions

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2022 | 03:30 PM

PBS to train 3,976 master trainers in 37 divisions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) would train over 3,976 master trainers in 37 divisions at 114 venues across the country to further train the field staff for conducting the first ever digital population and house census.

These master trainers would further impart training to over 110,000 enumerators, which would be required to conduct operations for 7th population and house census in the country in order to ensure expeditious, transparent and credible results, said an official.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said that 130 master trainers would be trained in 9 divisions of Punjab, 62 in 6 divisions of Sindh, 37 in 07 divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 20 in 08 divisions of Balochistan, 01 in Islamabad Capital Territory and 07 master trainers would be trained at 03 divisions of Gilgit Baltistan.

He further informed that nomination and appointment of field staff including enumerators and supervisors from provincial governments was in progress and about 99.

5% of the task was completed, whereas a firm was also hired for preparation of audio, video material and conduct training of master trainers at head quarters as per the international standards.

"Meanwhile, the national census coordination center was established in PBS, besides coordinating with armed forces, while the security plan has also been finalized," said the official adding that maps and other allied information were provided to relevant quarters for their arrangements and space for them was also allocated in the bureau head quarters.

Besides, procurement of hardware and allied accessories for establishment of census supports centers and regional field offices were completed, whereas acquisition of high-resolution imaginary for conducting digital census from SUPARCO has been completed and procurement of maps will be accomplished by the end of current financial year.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Progress From

Recent Stories

realme Pakistan Embarks on a Strategic Partnership ..

Realme Pakistan Embarks on a Strategic Partnership with Advance Telecom

48 seconds ago
 Kremlin Denies Reports About Alleged Shutdown of G ..

Kremlin Denies Reports About Alleged Shutdown of Gas in Finland From Friday

29 minutes ago
 CDA should pay urgent attention on acute shortage ..

CDA should pay urgent attention on acute shortage of parking space in capital

29 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Russian President to Hold Bilateral M ..

Kremlin Says Russian President to Hold Bilateral Meetings With CSTO Leaders on M ..

29 minutes ago
 In new album, Kendrick Lamar delivers introspectio ..

In new album, Kendrick Lamar delivers introspection and biting social critique

50 minutes ago
 10 killed in Syria rebel attack, deadliest in year ..

10 killed in Syria rebel attack, deadliest in years: monitor

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.