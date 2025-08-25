PBS, UNFPA hold 3-day capacity-building workshop on ‘Data Interpretation and Use’

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), in collaboration with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), kicked off a three-day workshop titled “Data Interpretation and Use” at a local hotel here on Monday.

The inaugural session began on August 25 and will continue until August 27, aiming to strengthen data-driven planning and decision-making through the effective use of PBS’s extensive databank.

The opening session was attended by senior officials of provincial government including Planning and Development (P&D) Secretary Rafaqat Ali, Special Education Secretary Muhammad Khan Ranjha, Special Secretary Health, Joint Chief Economist as well as officers from P&D board, Bureau of Statistics, Academia, and major stakeholders from the Health, Economic, and Research Sectors brought together a diverse group of participants. The workshop will cover a wide range of sectors, including Education, Health, Living Standards, WASH, price Statistics, Foreign Trade, Economic Statistics, Labour Force Statistics, Economic Census, Mouza Census and Agricultural Census.

Addressing the participants, PBS Chief Statistician (Sitara-i-Imtiaz) Dr. Naeem-uz-Zafar underscored the critical role of reliable data in public and private sector development. He emphasized the need for good governance built on a well-charted course of data-informed planning, highlighting how workshops like this play a vital role in equipping participants with the tools needed for sound policy mapping and evidence-based decision-making.

PBS Member Support Services/Resource Management (Sitara-i-Imtiaz) Muhammad

Sarwar Gondal delivered a detailed presentation on the workshop’s objectives and the role of PBS in evidence-based policy-making. He highlighted PBS’s extensive databank covering demographics, education, health, labour force, trade, industry, and macroeconomics, and demonstrated the use of statistical data in addressing socio-economic challenges. He also outlined PBS’s initiatives to promote data literacy, including Data Fest 2024, and invited stakeholders to participate in Data Fest 2025 in Islamabad. Gondal further explained area-specific datasets, interactive dashboards, and key features of the National Census Hub (NCH), urging provincial stakeholders to regularly update and utilize it for effective policy formulation.

Adding to the momentum, Punjab Secretary P&D Rafaqat Ali lauded PBS and UNFPA for this timely initiative. He stressed the importance of using multi-sectoral data while preparing PC-I documents for provincial projects. He urged participants from various departments and organizations to become well-versed in available datasets to address complex economic challenges through evidence-based planning. He expressed hope that attendees would fully engage with the workshop, take away practical insights, and apply them effectively in their policy work.

Secretary Special Education Muhammad Khan Ranjha praised the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and UNFPA for organizing the workshops, noting that such initiatives enhance data literacy and equip users with skills to derive insights for evidence-based decision-making and good governance.

PBS Deputy Director General Rabia Awan welcomed the participants and outlined the overarching objectives of the workshop. She emphasized that this capacity-building initiative is designed to strengthen the capabilities of provincial Planning & Development Departments and other line agencies in effectively utilizing data for evidence-based policy formulation, informed decision-making, efficient resource allocation, and sustainable national development.

Program Analyst FP/SRH at UNFPA Hasna Batool expressed her sincere appreciation to PBS and the participating departments for their commitment to this vital initiative. She highlighted that the effective use of data is essential for promoting governance rooted in evidence-based decision-making which is done through proper interpretation of the data in various dimensions and PBS will better capacitate the participants through its well experienced resource persons.

The three-day workshop on Data Interpretation and Use featured in-depth presentations by leading experts from PBS, focusing on key indicators, datasets, and historical data series. The workshop also included a hands-on group exercise aimed at exploring practical applications of data in policy planning, identifying potential challenges and gaps. Furthermore, an on-the-spot data dissemination desk has been set up to provide stakeholders and participants with timely access to relevant data.