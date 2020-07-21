UrduPoint.com
PBSA Calls For Promotion Of Scouting In Private Schools

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 09:30 PM

PBSA calls for promotion of scouting in private schools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Commissioner Pakistan Boy Scouts Association (PBSA) Faraz Qamar has called for providing all out facilities from authorities concerned for promotion of Scouting in Private Sector Schools.

He expressed these views with the media persons after holding a meeting at National Headquarters of Scouts Association with the senior officials of National Association of Private Schools (NAPS).

Expressing his views, Chief Commissioner said that we were making efforts for promotion of scouting in private schools.

During the vacations in private schools announced in wake of pandemic coronavirus, he said a leader course was being started in private educational institutions.

He hoped that NAPS members will specially take part in these courses.

More Stories From Pakistan

