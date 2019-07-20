PBTA to be reactivated: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has announced to reactive Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority.

The health minister announced this during her visit to anti-hepatitis free screening test at Mian Munshi Hospital on Saturday.

She also inquired about the localitees who came to the free screening camp for the test about the performance of their medical staff.

Dr Yasmin Rashid while talking to the media said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had given approval to the revamping of blood transfusion authority Punjab.

She said during the three days more than 5000 people benefited from six anti-hepatitis free screening camps.

She said we were thankful to Lab PK for their cooperation with Health Department regarding free anti-hepatitis screening camp.

She said with the cooperation of Lab PK, health department had also provided free medicines to the patients besides screening of hepatitis.

Hepatitis C has been diagnosed in 327 people where 29 people have been diagnosed the patient of hepatitis B during three days screening camps.

Free of cost vaccine was also given to more than 3800 people who got negative in hepatitis during the screening.

Awareness campaign in connection with hepatitis screening was being launched by Punjab Hepatitis Control Program throughout the province, she added.

She said, "we are determined to make Pakistan hepatitis free country, hepatitis free Pakistan campaign is on the top in Punjab." She said revolutionary measures were being taken with the collaboration of WHO for providing safe treatment facilities to the patients of public sector hospitals.

Strict instructions had been issued to the MSs of the hospital for the safe dumping of hospital's waste, she concluded.