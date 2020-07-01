PBTE budget for FY 2020-21 approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal here Tuesday chaired a meeting of Punjab Board of Technical Education (PBTE) in which approval for PBTE budget for fiscal year 2020-21 was granted, while another 13 points of the agenda were also approved in the meeting.

The decision to reduce 40 percent examination fee of the students of DAE (Diploma of Associate Engineering), Commerce, Matric Tech and Matric Vocational 2020 for getting promotion without taking examinations to be held under the board was also endorsed during the meeting.

The amendment in the Education, Technical Board Act/Ordinance 1962 was also granted approval for promoting students in the next class without holding their examinations due to corona pandemic.

On this occasion, Mian Aslam Iqbal stressed the need to promote technical education in order to overcome poverty, unemployment and financial constraints.

He vowed that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the government was pursuing its revolutionary strategy to promote technical education. He lauded that Technical Education Board by adhering to its austerity policy had saved Rs. 220 million in the outgoing FY 2019-20 and termed it a welcoming step. He directed that PBTE should comply with the guidelines of Finance Department in financial matters. The Minister also constituted a committee under the headship of Additional Secretary (I&T) Ashar Zaidi to review promotion policy of students without holding examinations due to coronavirus. The Minister also directed PBTE to submit a comprehensive plan with regard to holding sports activities under its auspices.

Chairman PBTE Muhammad Nazir Khan Niazi, Secretary PBTE and board members attended the meeting.