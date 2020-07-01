UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PBTE Budget For FY 2020-21 Approved

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 12:20 AM

PBTE budget for FY 2020-21 approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal here Tuesday chaired a meeting of Punjab Board of Technical Education (PBTE) in which approval for PBTE budget for fiscal year 2020-21 was granted, while another 13 points of the agenda were also approved in the meeting.

The decision to reduce 40 percent examination fee of the students of DAE (Diploma of Associate Engineering), Commerce, Matric Tech and Matric Vocational 2020 for getting promotion without taking examinations to be held under the board was also endorsed during the meeting.

The amendment in the Education, Technical Board Act/Ordinance 1962 was also granted approval for promoting students in the next class without holding their examinations due to corona pandemic.

On this occasion, Mian Aslam Iqbal stressed the need to promote technical education in order to overcome poverty, unemployment and financial constraints.

He vowed that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the government was pursuing its revolutionary strategy to promote technical education. He lauded that Technical Education Board by adhering to its austerity policy had saved Rs. 220 million in the outgoing FY 2019-20 and termed it a welcoming step. He directed that PBTE should comply with the guidelines of Finance Department in financial matters. The Minister also constituted a committee under the headship of Additional Secretary (I&T) Ashar Zaidi to review promotion policy of students without holding examinations due to coronavirus. The Minister also directed PBTE to submit a comprehensive plan with regard to holding sports activities under its auspices.

Chairman PBTE Muhammad Nazir Khan Niazi, Secretary PBTE and board members attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Sports Education Punjab Budget Ashar Zaidi 2020 Commerce Government Million Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed raises value of prizes of 16th L ..

41 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces conclusion of Phase ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more ..

3 hours ago

UAE reaffirms support for Syrian people at Brussel ..

3 hours ago

FNC expresses gratitude, appreciation for support ..

4 hours ago

Six Belarusian Presidential Hopefuls Collect Enoug ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.