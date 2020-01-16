PBTE to be made vibrant institution: Aslam Iqbal

Provincial Minister for Trade & Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal on Thursday chaired a meeting at the Punjab Board of Technical Education (PBTE) to review its financial and administrative matters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Trade & Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal on Thursday chaired a meeting at the Punjab Board of Technical education (PBTE) to review its financial and administrative matters.

The meeting gave approval to increase chances of appearing in exams for unsuccessful students as appearing chances have been equalized to other educational boards.

Addressing the meeting, Aslam Iqbal said the PBTE would be modernised to meet modern challenges. The technical institutions had been brought under one roof through the platform of the Punjab Skills Development Authority, he added.

He said the Chief Minister's Hunarmand Programme had been launched to impart the latest skills training to one lac additional students every year.

He directed to devise a suitable mechanism for employment of skilled workers in the market.

The minister said that organizational capacity of the PBTE would be increased for holding practical exams as this would help achieve goals of the board. Labs of technical institutions would also be upgraded, he said.

He directed that technical educational board should be digitalized and the latest technology should be used to improve efficiency and performance.

He also directed that finance department's guidelines should be followed in financial matters of the PBTE.

Secretary Industries Zafar Iqbal, Chairman PBTE Muhammad Nazar Khan Niazi and others attended the meeting.