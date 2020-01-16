UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PBTE To Be Made Vibrant Institution: Aslam Iqbal

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 07:35 PM

PBTE to be made vibrant institution: Aslam Iqbal

Provincial Minister for Trade & Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal on Thursday chaired a meeting at the Punjab Board of Technical Education (PBTE) to review its financial and administrative matters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Trade & Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal on Thursday chaired a meeting at the Punjab Board of Technical education (PBTE) to review its financial and administrative matters.

The meeting gave approval to increase chances of appearing in exams for unsuccessful students as appearing chances have been equalized to other educational boards.

Addressing the meeting, Aslam Iqbal said the PBTE would be modernised to meet modern challenges. The technical institutions had been brought under one roof through the platform of the Punjab Skills Development Authority, he added.

He said the Chief Minister's Hunarmand Programme had been launched to impart the latest skills training to one lac additional students every year.

He directed to devise a suitable mechanism for employment of skilled workers in the market.

The minister said that organizational capacity of the PBTE would be increased for holding practical exams as this would help achieve goals of the board. Labs of technical institutions would also be upgraded, he said.

He directed that technical educational board should be digitalized and the latest technology should be used to improve efficiency and performance.

He also directed that finance department's guidelines should be followed in financial matters of the PBTE.

Secretary Industries Zafar Iqbal, Chairman PBTE Muhammad Nazar Khan Niazi and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Technology Education Punjab Market Employment

Recent Stories

OIC Holds Workshop to Promote Family Bank Concept ..

7 minutes ago

DoE launches new innovation platform

7 minutes ago

Participants of the International conference “Tu ..

10 minutes ago

DoE, IRENA enhance cooperation in energy efficienc ..

37 minutes ago

Road safety seminar conducted at Punjab University ..

1 minute ago

Training workshop on laparoscopy held at Lahore Ge ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.