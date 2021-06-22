UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PBTE To Hold Exams In 50pc Subjects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 06:50 PM

PBTE to hold exams in 50pc subjects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :As per decision of Inter-Provincial education Ministers Committee meeting, the Punjab board of Technical Education (PBTE) would hold annual examinations-2021 in 50 percent less subjects in view of the epidemic, said the Board's spokesman here Tuesday.

He added that Provincial Minister Industries & Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal had given its approval.

According to the notification, the examination in diploma of associates engineers, diploma in commerce, diploma in dress designing and dressmaking, diploma in hotel operations, Matric tech and matric vocational would be taken in less than 50 percent subjects.

The spokesman said that details of the subjects had been uploaded on the website of Punjab Boardof Technical Education: www.bbte.edu.pk.com.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Hotel Commerce

Recent Stories

SBA opens registration for 40th SIBF Awards

24 minutes ago

New DHA Services available on DubaiNow app

39 minutes ago

Emirates ramps up operations over summer to serve ..

53 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law establishing Dubai ..

54 minutes ago

Fujairah Crown Prince reviews Fujairah Environment ..

54 minutes ago

SEC issues decision to establish Sharjah Vocationa ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.