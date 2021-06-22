PBTE to hold exams in 50pc subjects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :As per decision of Inter-Provincial education Ministers Committee meeting, the Punjab board of Technical Education (PBTE) would hold annual examinations-2021 in 50 percent less subjects in view of the epidemic, said the Board's spokesman here Tuesday.

He added that Provincial Minister Industries & Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal had given its approval.

According to the notification, the examination in diploma of associates engineers, diploma in commerce, diploma in dress designing and dressmaking, diploma in hotel operations, Matric tech and matric vocational would be taken in less than 50 percent subjects.

The spokesman said that details of the subjects had been uploaded on the website of Punjab Boardof Technical Education: www.bbte.edu.pk.com.