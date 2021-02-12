PC-1 for installation of telemetry system prepared:Senate body told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources on Friday was apprised that PC-1 for installation of telemetry system to ensure smooth water distribution among the provinces has been prepared and after the approval, it would be included in next annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The Committee met with Shammim Afridi in the Chair discussed Warsak dam royalty, grievances of affectees of Neelum Jhelum Power Project, importance of telemetry system for distribution of water among the provinces and its reason of non-implementation and water distribution accord among the provinces.

The Secretary Water Resources informed the committee, that the PC-1 for telemetry system costing over Rs 2 billion has been sent to Indus River System Authority (IRSA) and consultant would be hired after its approval.

Shammim Afridi directed the secretary to provide advance copy of the PC-1 sent to IRSA to the committee. The committee was further told that the project would take 24 months for completion and it would be fully operationalized in 30 months.

Regarding construction of five dams in District Sherani, Qilla Saifullah, it was told that summary has been sent to the Cabinet after preparing PC-1 of the dams. The dams would cost Rs 550 million, it was further told.

Usman Khan Kakar said that water was a grieve issue in Balochistan and rain water was being used for irrigation. He said construction of the said dams would help address 90 per cent irrigation issue.

The meeting was attended by Senators Waleed Iqbal, Sana Jamaili, Usman Kakar, Mir Muhammad Yousaf, Secretary Water Resources and other officials of concerned departments.