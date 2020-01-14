PC-1 of construction of a new 100-bed hospital in RWP approved

Decision has been taken to construct a new 100-bed hospital in district Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th January, 2020) Decision has been taken to construct a new 100-bed hospital in district Rawalpindi.According to media reports, PC-1 for construction of this new hospital comprising 100-bed in district Rawalpindi has also been approved.Construction of this new hospital will cost Rs 500 million.This new hospital will be constructed upon, Chakri, Jorian road that is the biggest entry junction of Rawalpindi city.

93 Kanal land has been acquired for this new hospital from Punjab government which has been transferred on to the name of hospital.Construction work upon hospital is being started in February for which funds will be provided by Punjab government and through MNA funds.This hospital will be completed in 2021.This new hospital will have Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) and emergency.Injured will be given swift medical facilities in case of any accidents while through Gynae ward, rural families will be facilitated.