UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PC-1 Of Rs 1.86 Bln Prepared For Registration Of Madaris

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 11:00 AM

PC-1 of Rs 1.86 bln prepared for registration of Madaris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training with an aim to bring Religious Institutions(Madaris) in national mainstream, had prepared the PC-1 of Rs 1.86 billion.

According to the sources on Tuesday, the amount would be utilized for the purchasing of vehicles, establishment of offices and the provision of different facilities to the Madaris.

Talking to APP they said the ministry had also established Directorate of Religious Affairs and opened its country-wide 16 sub-offices.

Out of the total sub-offices, four were established under the education ministry, while remaining 12 would be taken from the Basic Education Community Schools(BECS).

The measures for the registration and management of the Madaris would be taken in these offices, they added.

The employees of the BECS and National Commission for Human Development(NCHD) would be included in the directorate of religious affairs, they confirmed.

However, it has been decided to hand over as many as 12000 schools of BECS across the country to the provinces.

The religious personalities were also being included as member of the board established for the registration of Madaris, sources said.

When contacted, Joint Education Advisor Ministry of Education, Rafiq Tahir told APP that Madrasa'swere being taken in main stream. The process would be completed soon, he added.

Related Topics

Education Vehicles From Billion

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Ensuring road safety a global need

51 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 17, 2019 in Pakistan

51 minutes ago

Opposition parties get united against Modi govt ov ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of &quot;J ..

12 hours ago

France's pensions chief resigns as strike frustrat ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.