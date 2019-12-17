PC-1 of Rs 1.86 bln prepared for registration of Madaris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training with an aim to bring Religious Institutions(Madaris) in national mainstream, had prepared the PC-1 of Rs 1.86 billion.

According to the sources on Tuesday, the amount would be utilized for the purchasing of vehicles, establishment of offices and the provision of different facilities to the Madaris.

Talking to APP they said the ministry had also established Directorate of Religious Affairs and opened its country-wide 16 sub-offices.

Out of the total sub-offices, four were established under the education ministry, while remaining 12 would be taken from the Basic Education Community Schools(BECS).

The measures for the registration and management of the Madaris would be taken in these offices, they added.

The employees of the BECS and National Commission for Human Development(NCHD) would be included in the directorate of religious affairs, they confirmed.

However, it has been decided to hand over as many as 12000 schools of BECS across the country to the provinces.

The religious personalities were also being included as member of the board established for the registration of Madaris, sources said.

When contacted, Joint Education Advisor Ministry of Education, Rafiq Tahir told APP that Madrasa'swere being taken in main stream. The process would be completed soon, he added.