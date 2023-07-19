PC-1 of Rs 200m 4-storey Sarai for cardiac patients' attendants sent to Punjab

Commissioner Multan division Amir Khatak said on Wednesday that PC-1 of a Rs 200 million four-storey building scheme meant for attendants of cardiac patients near Cardiology Institute Multan has been sent to the Punjab government for approval

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division Amir Khatak said on Wednesday that PC-1 of a Rs 200 million four-storey building scheme meant for attendants of cardiac patients near Cardiology Institute Multan has been sent to the Punjab government for approval.

Khatak said this during a surprise visit to Rs 3 billion Cardiology Institute Multan extension block project to review the pace of progress to ensure that it is fully functional by September 2023 as per the wishes of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Commissioner said that the completion of extension block comprising three basements, ground floor and three floors would add 208 beds to improve the overall bed capacity of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC).

He said that OPD of the extension block has been made functional adding that 33 rooms were fully operational and the second floor would be handed over to the Cardiology hospital today.

He said that the four-storey Sarai would have a capacity of 250 beds to facilitate patients' attendants.

Commissioner also visited civil hospital to inspect its ongoing remodeling under a Rs 47 million scheme so that it can be handed over to Children Hospital Complex to serve as its emergency ward. He added that civil hospital operations would be shifted to Shehbaz Sharif Hospital.

Khatak said that children hospital was the only advanced child health care facility for south Punjab and the longstanding demand of the people for its expansion would be fulfilled within a month.