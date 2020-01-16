UrduPoint.com
PC-1 Of Setting Up A New Hospital Sent For Approval

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 01:14 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The District Health Authority (DHA) has sent the Project Concept-1(PC-1)for setting up a new hospital in Jhoria near Chakri to the Planning and Development Department Punjab for approval.

District Planning Officer Health Authority Dr Ali Ahsan told APP Thursday that the Authority has acquired the land of 60-kanal for setting up a 100-bed hospital owned by the Punjab government.

He said that earlier Minister of Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan had sought feasibility report for the establishment of a new hospital in Johria.

"The cost of the project has been estimated at Rs 546 million,"he informed.

He said that work on the project would be started as soon as it got approval from the Punjab government.

