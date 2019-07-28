PC-1 prepared for Kuchlak, Quetta

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th July, 2019) PC-1 has been prepared in Kuchlak, a town near Quetta city, under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, a project by Federal government while Prime Minister Imran Khan will draw for Islamabad here on Monday.

Milestone of Kuchlak residential project was fixed on April 21 by PM this year while 7 thousand 684 different government officials and departmental members, who have collected the forms for houses, are not clear so far about the installments and expenses for their apartments.The project is to build 600 flats and 750 houses.Officials Pakistan Housing Authority PHA told that the project will start soon.