UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PC-1 Prepared For Kuchlak, Quetta

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 03:36 PM

PC-1 prepared for Kuchlak, Quetta

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th July, 2019) PC-1 has been prepared in Kuchlak, a town near Quetta city, under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, a project by Federal government while Prime Minister Imran Khan will draw for Islamabad here on Monday.

Milestone of Kuchlak residential project was fixed on April 21 by PM this year while 7 thousand 684 different government officials and departmental members, who have collected the forms for houses, are not clear so far about the installments and expenses for their apartments.The project is to build 600 flats and 750 houses.Officials Pakistan Housing Authority PHA told that the project will start soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Quetta Naya Pakistan April Government Housing

Recent Stories

Asad Umar calls entire FBR system as cancer-strick ..

7 minutes ago

Following domestic violence allegations, designer ..

29 minutes ago

Hanif Abbasi reportedly fled Pakistan, living in U ..

42 minutes ago

Irfan Siddiqui’s arrest backfired to govt: Marya ..

58 minutes ago

Celebs pour in support for Mahira Khan following F ..

1 hour ago

Journalist Irfan Siddiqui’s bail approved

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.