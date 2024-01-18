Open Menu

PC-1 Submitted For Permanent Gomal University Campus At Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024)

PC-1 submitted for permanent Gomal University campus at Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Gomal University’s administration has accelerated efforts to establish a permanent campus in the Tank district.

Currently, the university is running a sub-campus in the district temporarily, providing quality education to the youth of the area which borders the country’s remote tribal districts of South Waziristan.

According to the university’s spokesman, a PC-I was recently submitted to the Higher Education Commission(HEC) to establish a sub-campus permanently at Tank and equip the youth of those remote districts with quality education smoothly.

In this regard, he said that Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr Shakibullah and Director Tank Campus, Dr. Ehsanullah Danish played a key role in materializing the efforts by preparing and submitting the proposed project to the authorities concerned.

Commenting on the development, Vice-Chancellor Gomal University, Professor Dr.

Shakibullah appreciated the entire team and expressed his hope that the HEC and the government would make the Tank Campus permanent by approving the project.

Vice-Chancellor Gomal University further stated that the establishment of Tank Campus would lead to the development and prosperity of the area through the promotion of education.

Dr Shakibullah added that the journey from the establishment of the Tank Campus to its permanent establishment involved collaboration and support from Federal and provincial governments, Higher Education Commission Islamabad, Higher Education Department Peshawar, SMBR, district administration, regional department, Pakistan Army, FC, police, local leaders, and social figures.

Director Tank Campus Dr. Ehsanullah Danish said that the acquisition of 100 kanals of land was a major task which has been achieved and the permanent establishment of Tank Campus would open more doors for the people of the area to get an education.

