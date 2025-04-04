PC-1s For 12 Projects To Restore Old Lahore Prepared
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2025 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government has completed the preparation of PC-1s for 12 major projects aimed at restoring the historical sites of Old Lahore. This initiative focuses on preserving and enhancing the city's rich cultural heritage.
A comprehensive survey of key areas, including Heritage Zone, The Mall road, Anarkali, Neela Gumbad and surrounding regions has been successfully completed. The finalisation of the PC-1s for these restoration projects took place during a meeting chaired by the Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed Mian, where officials discussed and approved the plans.
The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Development Ahmar Kaifi, and Deputy Secretary Development Amjad Ali, who reviewed the proposed projects in detail. Najeeb Saqib, Director Conservation of the Walled City, presented a briefing on the upcoming projects.
To ensure the preservation of Lahore’s heritage, the city has been divided into six zones. The restoration plan includes the construction of underground parking areas within the inner city and adjacent locations, particularly near historical gates like Bhatti Gate, Shah Alam Market, Mochi Gate, Delhi Gate, and Sherawala Gate.
In an effort to further modernise the city’s infrastructure while maintaining its historic charm, encroachments within the Old Lahore will be permanently removed, and a protective wall will be built. Key landmarks such as Shah Alam Gate, Yaki Gate, Mochi Gate, and Akbari Gate are set for reconstruction, preserving their original architecture.
Additionally, a pedestrian-only zone will be established from Shah Alam Market to Bhatti Chowk, facilitating walkability while enhancing the area’s aesthetic appeal.
According to the Local Government secretary, all PC-1s have been finalised and will be presented for approval before the Punjab Development Working Party (PDWP).
The provincial government’s initiative aims to promote tourism and safeguard Lahore’s heritage for future generations. Once completed, these restoration projects will significantly improve the appearance of Lahore’s historic markets, contributing to the city’s cultural and economic revitalisation.
