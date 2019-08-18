PC effectively pursuing implementation of Privatization Program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :As part of the government's reforms agenda, the Privatization Commission effectively pursued Privatization Program during last one year, for economic development, debt retirement and poverty alleviation.

Under the new program launched on October 31, 2018, eight entities are in active list with an expected completion time of one and half years and 41 entities in phase-II with expected completion time of four years.

According to annual performance report of the government unveiled by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan here Sunday, institutional strengthening measures were afoot through streamlining processes and procedures.

The PC has reduced the time frame from over two years, in case of strategic sales transactions to less than one year resulting in improving efficiency and transparency. Other measures include continuous capacity building and enforcement of e-office application.

During last one year, Legal Management Information System (LMIS) has been launched for effective monitoring and follow-up of litigation besides upgradation of Regulations and Procurement documents making processes simpler, more effective and transparent.

The PC has ensured 100 percent timely response and follow-up to address citizens' complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal (PMDU), establishment of Grievance Redressal Committee for fair, just and transparent environment to the competitors and successful follow-up and reduction of pending litigation in Superior Courts, Federal Ombudsman, Tribunals etc.

The Commission devised effective communication strategy for public awareness and interaction with stakeholders and promote better understanding of privatization program as it is maintaining active interaction through official websites; print and electronic media; Social Media and conferences and meetings.

The Commission also opted for austerity measures and reduction in operating expenses and surrendered saved money to national kitty.