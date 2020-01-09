UrduPoint.com
PC-I For Pakistan Museum Of Natural History (PMNH) Remaining Six Blocks Still Awaits Approval

The PC-I for the lingering project of construction of six remaining blocks of Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH) is still awaiting approval from the concerned authorities, putting nearly 1.5 million conserved specimens of rich natural resources at stake

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The PC-I for the lingering project of construction of six remaining blocks of Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH) is still awaiting approval from the concerned authorities, putting nearly 1.5 million conserved specimens of rich natural resources at stake.

PMNH has submitted the revised PC-I (costing to Rs. 1369 million) for construction of its six remaining blocks to Ministry of Science and Technology two weeks ago to expand the display of museum and its activities which is benefiting for thousands of students, said an official of PMNH while talking to APP.

The concerned ministry was supposed to submit PC-I for construction of more blocks of museum to the Planning Division however it is still pending with the authorities.

The official told that since establishment of PMNH in the year 1976, only two out of eight blocks were constructed and operational while remaining six could not have been constructed in the past due to lack of funds and attention by authorities.

The feasibility report was prepared by the relevant steering committee through hiring consultants keeping in view the international trends and standards.

The official hoped that the PC-I for construction of remaining blocks of PMNH will be approved this time and this lingering project will be completed.

Over 1.5 million conserved specimens of rich natural resources are at stake due to non-construction of the remaining blocks of museum.

The officials of PMNH have displayed maximum specimens of natural resources through utilizing even small space in corridors and small rooms and corners of the existing two constructed blocks of the museum, the official said.

This museum, being the only one of its kind, is a source of education for thousands of the students and researchers who visit it on daily basis and are provided a comfortable environment and maximum facilitation to conduct study on different species.

The museum has state-of-the-art Gemstone gallery, Biodiversity Galley, Birds of Pakistan Gallery, Dinosaurs Gallery, Fossils Gallery, Gallery for Higher Plants, Gallery for Medicinal Plants, Gallery for Lower Plants, World of Mammals, World of Reptiles, World of Fishes etc.

PMNH is the only museum, working under Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), which has conserved the 1.5 million specimens of rich natural resources collected from all over the country and displaying in form of the more than 150 attractive 2-D and 3-D exhibits.

The museum, under the patronage of Ministry of Science and Technology, is playing vital role for imparting formal and informal education on various aspects of ecology, biodiversity and environmental sciences through arranging study tours.

The official termed non-appointment of Chairman PSF is another reason for delay in approval of PC-I as there is no one to pursue this issue in the relevant ministry.

