PC-I of constructing wall around Regi Town sent for approval: Meeting told

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Provincial Caretaker Minister for Local Government, Aamir Nadeem Durrani on Thursday informed that the PC I to construct a boundary wall around Regi Model Town has been sent for approval and steps are underway to give payments to land owners of Zone II.

The minister was chairing a meeting to review the pace of work on Regi Model Town. The meeting was also attended by the Secretary Local Government, Daud Khan, the Director General Peshawar Development Authority, and concerned officials.

Participants of the meeting were told that PC I of constructing Regi Model Town has been sent to the concerned for approval and land owners would be given payments very soon.

The meeting was also informed about progress on the Ring Road Link and the tendering process of the project. It was said that steps have been taken to expedite the tendering process.

Chairing the meeting, the caretaker minister directed to speed up the project by developing a liaison with concerned departments. He said that the government is taking steps to provide maximum relief to people and added that our efforts have started benefitting the masses at the grassroots level.

