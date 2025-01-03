Open Menu

PC-I Of Janana Mill Ground To Be Prepared Very Soon: KP Assembly Body

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2025 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Standing Committee on Sports here Friday stated that PC-I of Janana Mill Ground would be prepared very soon and work would be started to construct squash court in Kohat Sports Complex after release of funds.

The standing committee meeting was chaired by Shafiullah Jan and attended by members including Ajab Gul, Muhammad Usman, Samiullah, Sajadullah, Taj Muhammad Tarand, Secretary Sports, Matiullah Jan and concerned officials.

On the occasion, the meeting was informed about future steps to construct sports ground in Lower Kohistan.

The meeting also granted health department one month period to identify proper place for establishment of sports ground in Tehsil Battagram.

Meeting also sought report of construction of sports complex in Jandola and details of funds being released for development schemes of sports department.

Chairman of the committee told that members and officials of Communication and Works Department would visit Arbab Niaz Stadium on Wednesday to inspect ongoing work.

He also directed officials to complete formalities and bring record in meeting of the committee.

