UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PC-I Worth Rs 800m Finalized To Ensure Missing Facilities At ICT Educational Institutions: Minister For Federal Education And Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 21 seconds ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 03:46 PM

PC-I worth Rs 800m finalized to ensure missing facilities at ICT educational institutions: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Friday said the incumbent government had prepared the PC-I of worth Rs 800 million to provide missing facilities in the public sector schools of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Friday said the incumbent government had prepared the PC-I of worth Rs 800 million to provide missing facilities in the public sector schools of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

He said this while addressing an inauguration ceremony of newly constructed Kashmir Block at Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) F/8-1 along with the PTI Leader Asad Umar. The inauguration ceremony was also attended by the College Principal, staff and a large number of students.

Speaking on the occasion, Shafqat Mahmood said that the government was making all out efforts on a war footing to bring reforms in the education sector.

He also lauded the efforts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar for his consistent efforts in establishing of new block at the girls college.

Shafqat Mahmood said that efforts were also underway for the teachers training in order to improve the quality education at ICT schools.

To raise the standard of quality education, around 700 teachers were being inducted in the federal schools and colleges, he added. "Out of school children were being enrolled in the schools with an aim to increase the literacy rate across the country", he maintained.

Pakistan, he said, had different kind of curriculum; adding by combining these curriculum together, a uniform education system with a national single curriculum was being introduced by next year which will be a great achievement of the present government.

Earlier in his address, PTI Member National Assembly (MNA) Assad Umar said the government schools had lack of capacity and efforts were on card to resolve the issue on priority basis.

He thanked the Education Minister for his constant efforts in improving the standard of the schools of ICT.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Education All Government Million

Recent Stories

Cleanliness drive through mechanical sweeping

18 seconds ago

Sirens blown to express solidarity with Kashmiris

19 seconds ago

US Vows to Keep in Mind South Korea's Concerns Ove ..

29 seconds ago

New Yars-S Missile Systems to Enter Combat Duty in ..

7 minutes ago

Defense Ministry Has Evidence Arctic Shelf Belongs ..

7 minutes ago

Fazlur Rehman, Shehbaz Sharif deliberate on Azadi ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.