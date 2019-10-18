PC-I worth Rs 800m finalized to ensure missing facilities at ICT educational institutions: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Friday said the incumbent government had prepared the PC-I of worth Rs 800 million to provide missing facilities in the public sector schools of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

He said this while addressing an inauguration ceremony of newly constructed Kashmir Block at Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) F/8-1 along with the PTI Leader Asad Umar. The inauguration ceremony was also attended by the College Principal, staff and a large number of students.

Speaking on the occasion, Shafqat Mahmood said that the government was making all out efforts on a war footing to bring reforms in the education sector.

He also lauded the efforts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar for his consistent efforts in establishing of new block at the girls college.

Shafqat Mahmood said that efforts were also underway for the teachers training in order to improve the quality education at ICT schools.

To raise the standard of quality education, around 700 teachers were being inducted in the federal schools and colleges, he added. "Out of school children were being enrolled in the schools with an aim to increase the literacy rate across the country", he maintained.

Pakistan, he said, had different kind of curriculum; adding by combining these curriculum together, a uniform education system with a national single curriculum was being introduced by next year which will be a great achievement of the present government.

Earlier in his address, PTI Member National Assembly (MNA) Assad Umar said the government schools had lack of capacity and efforts were on card to resolve the issue on priority basis.

He thanked the Education Minister for his constant efforts in improving the standard of the schools of ICT.