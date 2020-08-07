UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PC Weather Chances Of Dust Thunderstorm, Rain Forecast For City

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

PC weather chances of dust thunderstorm, rain forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of dust, thunderstorm and rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

     On Friday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 37.2 degree centigrade and 32. 0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 67 per cent at 8 am and 54 percent at 5 pm.

     The sun would rise at 05:35 am and set at 19:04 pm tomorrow.

More Stories From Pakistan

