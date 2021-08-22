PC weather forecast

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 08:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 37.4 degree centigrade and 28.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 72 per cent at 8 am and 48 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:44 am and set at 18:49 pm tomorrow.

