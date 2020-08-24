PC weather forecast for city

UrduPoint.com
Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 38.1 degree centigrade and 30.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 70 per cent at 8 am and 45 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:45 am and set at 18:47 pm tomorrow.

