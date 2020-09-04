PC weather forecast for city

UrduPoint.com
The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 33.1 degree centigrade and 27.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 88 per cent at 8 am and 70 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:51 am and set at 18:34 pm tomorrow.

