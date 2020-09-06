PC weather forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36.7 degree centigrade and 28.4 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 78 per cent at 8 am and 50 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:52 am and set at 18:33 pm tomorrow.