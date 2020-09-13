PC weather forecast for city

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 40.0 degree centigrade and 29. 2 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded as 63 per cent at 8 a.m. and 32 per cent at 5 p.m.

The sun will rise at 05:56 a.m. and set at 18:23 p.m. on Monday.