PC weather forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 27.0 degree centigrade and 11.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 88 per cent at 8 am and 42 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:49 am and set at 18:08 pm tomorrow.