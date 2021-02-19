UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PC Weather Forecast For City

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

PC weather forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 27.0 degree centigrade and 11.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 88 per cent at 8 am and 42 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:49 am and set at 18:08 pm tomorrow.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Tips And Tricks For Travel Vlogging And Photograph ..

3 minutes ago

Officials of educational institutions, establishme ..

21 minutes ago

UVAS study shows increase in milk production throu ..

28 minutes ago

Advisor To The Prime Minister Dr. Ishrat Husain Vi ..

30 minutes ago

Four killed,1,042 injured in 978 accidents in Punj ..

8 minutes ago

Efforts afoot to revive sports at school level, sa ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.