Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

PC weather forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 28.2 degree centigrade and 11.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 94 per cent at 8:00 a.m. and 35 per cent at 5:00 p.m.

The sun will rise at 06:48 a.m. and set at 18:08 p.m. on Sunday.

More Stories From Pakistan

