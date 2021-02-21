UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PC Weather Forecast For City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 06:10 PM

PC weather forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather for the city and its suburbs during next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 29.3 degree centigrade and 11.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 88 per cent at 8:00 a.m. and 33 per cent at 5:00 p.m.

The sun will rise at 06:47 a.m. and set at 06:08 p.m. on Monday.

Related Topics

Weather Sunday P

Recent Stories

SEDD closes two establishments for violating preve ..

1 minute ago

Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 2021

16 minutes ago

951 doses COVID-19 vaccine administered in last 24 ..

46 minutes ago

Ministry of Justice organises course on effectiven ..

1 hour ago

SDCA: Turkish plane arrives destination after mino ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Municipality distributes 3000 seedlings wi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.