Thu 15th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

PC weather forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 38.4 degree centigrade and 28.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 66 per cent at 8 am and 38 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:21 am and set at 19:19 pm tomorrow.

