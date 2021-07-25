PC weather forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 40.7 degree centigrade and 32.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 63 per cent at 8 am and 44 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:27 am and set at 19:14 pm tomorrow.