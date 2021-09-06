PC weather forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 38.2 degree centigrade and 29.8 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 70 per cent at 8:00 a.m. and 48 per cent at 5:00 p.m.

The sun will rise at 05:52 a.m. and set at 06:40 p.m. on Tuesday.