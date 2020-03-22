PC weather forecast for city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast party cloudy weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 28.2 degree centigrade and 17.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 81 per cent at 8 am and 50 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:14 am and set at 18:27 pm tomorrow.

APP /sak2020 hrs