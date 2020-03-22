UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PC Weather Forecast For City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 08:40 PM

PC weather forecast for city

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast party cloudy weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 28.2 degree centigrade and 17.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 81 per cent at 8 am and 50 per cent at  5 pm.

  The sun will rise at 06:14 am and set at 18:27 pm tomorrow.

APP /sak2020 hrs

Related Topics

Weather Sunday

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler issues resolution exempting establishmen ..

1 hour ago

UAE is the most prepared country for e-learning in ..

2 hours ago

FNC Health Committee remotely discusses draft fede ..

2 hours ago

Etisalat launches business platform for SMBs

3 hours ago

Ministry of Education launches distance learning s ..

4 hours ago

Former Real Madrid President dies from coronavirus

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.