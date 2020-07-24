PC weather forecast for city

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast party cloudy weather with chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 37.2 degree centigrade and 31.3 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 73 per cent at 8 am and 67 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:26 am and set at 19:15 pm tomorrow.

