PC weather forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast party cloudy weather with chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 37.2 degree centigrade and 31.3 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 73 per cent at 8 am and 67 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:26 am and set at 19:15 pm tomorrow.