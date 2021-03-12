PC weather forecast for the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 28.3 degree centigrade and 16.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 80 per cent at 8 am and 38 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun would rise at 06:26 am and set at 18:22 pm tomorrow.