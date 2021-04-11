PC weather forecaste for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The local Met office on Sunday forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 37.2 degree centigrade and 20.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 54 per cent at 8 am and 18 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:50 am and set at 18:41 pm tomorrow.