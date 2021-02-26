UrduPoint.com
PC Weather With Chances Of DRW

Fri 26th February 2021

PC weather with chances of DRW

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather with dust raising winds (DRW) for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 31.2 degree centigrade and 16.3 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 81 per cent at 8 am and 50 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:42 am and set at 18:13 pm tomorrow.

