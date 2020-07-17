UrduPoint.com
Fri 17th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

PC weather with chances of DRW forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast party cloudy weather with chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

  On Friday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 39.

5 degree centigrade and 27. 8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 69 per cent at 8 am and 39 per cent at  5 pm.

  The sun will rise at 05:22 am and set at 19:18 pm tomorrow.

APP /sak1725 hrs

More Stories From Pakistan

