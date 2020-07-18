UrduPoint.com
PC Weather With Chances Of DRW Forecast For City

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

PC weather with chances of DRW forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast party cloudy weatherwith chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 40.

2 degree centigrade and 30.3 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 73 per cent at 8 am and 40 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:22 am and set at 19:17 pm tomorrow.

APP /sak

More Stories From Pakistan

