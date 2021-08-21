PC weather with chances of DRW forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of Dust, Raising, Winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 38.4 degrees centigrade and 30.5 degrees centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 57 per cent at 8 am and 45 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:43 am and set at 18:50 pm tomorrow.