PC weather with chances of DS, TS, rain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather with chances of duststorm (DS), thunderstorm (TS) and rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 39.

4 degree centigrade and 30.4 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 65 per cent at 8 am and 36 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:48 am and set at 18:40 pm tomorrow.